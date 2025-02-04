Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Life Museum to open in Hong Kong with star-studded celebration

The tickets for the CR7 LIFE Museum will be available starting February 5, on Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthday

  • February 04, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history.

In honour of Ronaldo's legacy, the Cristiano Ronaldo Life Museum is going to open soon in Hong Kong.

As per the multiple outlets, the opening event will be attended by several international celebrities. The museum aims to inspire visitors by showcasing Ronaldo’s journey.

The museum is designed not only to celebrate Ronaldo’s achievement but also to inspire visitors to reflect on their own dreams and goals.

This museum will be the first museum of its kind in Asia, with the goal of attracting more than 12 million visitors to Hong Kong.

The tickets for the CR7 LIFE Museum will be available starting February 5, on Ronaldo’s birthday.

This allows fans from all over the world to participate in the opening.

People who purchase tickets early will receive special benefits at merchandise stores.

The museum is expected to inspire partnerships across various sectors, including hospitality, food and beverage, retail, tourism and transportation.

As per the reports, on February 5 a big celebration will take place at the K11 MUSEA promenade to celebrate Ronaldo, who is a global icon with an impact that goes beyond just football.

The highly anticipated museum is set to open its doors in July this year.

