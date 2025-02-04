King Charles honours Vogue Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Dame Anna Wintour

King Charles is honouring Vogue Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief!
On Tuesday, February 4, the British Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle and shared a delightful image of the Monarch with the Head Editor of Vogue, Dame Anna Wintour, taken at the Buckingham Palace.
The King honoured Dame with the Order of the Companions of Honour for Services to Fashion.
“Congratulations Dame Anna Wintour!” the Royal Palace captioned.
They added, “Today at Buckingham Palace, The King presented the legendary Editor-in-Chief of @voguemagazine with the Order of the Companions of Honour for Services to Fashion.”
Concluding the post, the caption further congratulated all others who had received honours from King Charles.
“Well done to all who received their honours today,” it read.
In the first photo shared in the post, the British Monarch was seen dressed in a uniform as he awarded Dame, who was wearing a grey-colored suit.
Meanwhile, the second snap featured the proud Editor-in-Chief posing with her award, sporting black sunglasses that added charm to her look.
It is pertinent to mention that Dame Anna Wintour is famed for being the long-serving editor-in-chief of Vogue. She has held the position since 1988.
This post comes just a few hours after King Charles marked World Cancer Day by sending “love” to all those suffering from the disease.
He also appreciated all the “incredible” doctors, nurses, charity, and families, who work day and night to provide care to the patients.