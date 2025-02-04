‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’: Marvel receives backlash for alleged AI use

Marvel has landed in hot water for allegedly using AI in The Fantastic Four: First Steps poster.
On Tuesday, February 4, Marvel released the first trailer for the most-awaited movie featuring an all-star cast.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal stars as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing.
Moreover, the remaining cast of the movie includes Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, and notable actors like Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich.
The viral trailer follows the story of heroes and their transformation after gaining their powers.
Fans also got a sneak peek at the villain Galactus in the clip.
After the trailer was released, some fans speculated that Marvel has used AI.
A fan commented under the clip, “They could’ve afforded a good editor instead of using AI in the trailer.”
In one clip, Kirby’s character claimed, “Whatever life throws at us, we face it together — as a family.”
Marvel also released an iconic poster for the movie on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.
One of the texts reads, “EARTH BELIEVES IN YOU,” hinting at superheros’ widespread popularity.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025.