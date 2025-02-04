Entertainment

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’: Marvel receives backlash for alleged AI use

Marvel releases ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ official trailer on Tuesday February 4, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025


Marvel has landed in hot water for allegedly using AI in The Fantastic Four: First Steps poster.

On Tuesday, February 4, Marvel released the first trailer for the most-awaited movie featuring an all-star cast.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal stars as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing.

Moreover, the remaining cast of the movie includes Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, and notable actors like Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich.

The viral trailer follows the story of heroes and their transformation after gaining their powers.

Fans also got a sneak peek at the villain Galactus in the clip.

After the trailer was released, some fans speculated that Marvel has used AI.

A fan commented under the clip, “They could’ve afforded a good editor instead of using AI in the trailer.”

In one clip, Kirby’s character claimed, “Whatever life throws at us, we face it together — as a family.”

Marvel also released an iconic poster for the movie on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

One of the texts reads, “EARTH BELIEVES IN YOU,” hinting at superheros’ widespread popularity.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to be released  on July 25, 2025.

Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day

Queen Letizia visits first Spanish open data space on World Cancer Day
Travis Kelce to propose Taylor Swift during Super Bowl Halftime?

Travis Kelce to propose Taylor Swift during Super Bowl Halftime?
Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance

Princess Kate grabs spotlight with iconic dress in new appearance
Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't really believe' he’s better than Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't really believe' he’s better than Lionel Messi
Travis Kelce to propose Taylor Swift during Super Bowl Halftime?
Travis Kelce to propose Taylor Swift during Super Bowl Halftime?
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra makes heartfelt comments about husband
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra makes heartfelt comments about husband
Chappell Roan pens sweet message after first Grammy win
Chappell Roan pens sweet message after first Grammy win
Billie Eilish brother Finneas drops emotional message after her Grammy snub
Billie Eilish brother Finneas drops emotional message after her Grammy snub
'Stranger Things' stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours
'Stranger Things' stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours
Ryan Reynolds drops first photo with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni drama
Ryan Reynolds drops first photo with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni drama
Ariana Grande makes rare remark about boyfriend Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande makes rare remark about boyfriend Ethan Slater
Kanye West flaunts Bianca Censori’s huge feat after Grammy 2025 stunt
Kanye West flaunts Bianca Censori’s huge feat after Grammy 2025 stunt
EXO's Xiumin gears for first solo comeback in three years
EXO's Xiumin gears for first solo comeback in three years
Kanye West calls Grammys ceremony 'boring' after Bianca Censori's daring move
Kanye West calls Grammys ceremony 'boring' after Bianca Censori's daring move
Lily Allen, David Harbour’s four-year marriage comes to end?
Lily Allen, David Harbour’s four-year marriage comes to end?
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper to welcome more kids as families get closer
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper to welcome more kids as families get closer