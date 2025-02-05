Taylor Swift stuns in silver mini-dress at 2025 Grammys afterparty

Entertainment

  • February 05, 2025
Taylor Swift brings glamour to 2025 Grammys after-party!

The Lover singer swapped her sizzling red mini-dress for an equally stunning silver look as she celebrated with friends and fellow musicians at the exclusive event.

For the celebration night, the girlfriend of Travis Kelce slipped into a Gucci embroidered GG wool tweed mini dress, retailing for $3,800.

Musician Kellindo Parker shared a selfie with Swift on his Instagram account, in which she could be seen smiling and laughing in her silver mini-dress.

The afterparty ensemble also differed from the ceremony look, with Swift sweeping her blonde hair into an updo and swapping red earrings for pearl drop earrings.


At the Sunday ceremony, Swift, who was nominated for six awards, wore a "Chiefs red" sequin micro mini by Vivienne Westwood featuring a corseted bodice and one-shoulder detailing.

A provocative “T” thigh chain designed by her stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer and renowned jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, which is a possible cheeky nod to her man, added to her glamour.

Despite losing in all six categories in which she was nominated, Taylor Swift had an “unforgettable” night at the 2025 Grammy Awards, as per Page Six.

