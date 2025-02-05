Kanye West throws shade at ex Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori's bold act 

Kanye West seemingly took a brutal dig at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, by calling his partner, Bianca Censori, the "most googled person."
The Yeezy founder took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 4th, to make a bold statement regarding his partner, who broke the internet with her controversial Grammys appearance on Sunday.
In his viral post, the father-of-four shared a video of the Australian model, doing warm-up exercises while promoting his clothing brand.
Kanye wrote over the clip, "The most googled person on earth wearing YZY women's."
In another snapshot, he also dropped the "invisible dress," which Bianca wore on the red carpet.
He also included a blank snap on which the 47-year-old rap star penned, "WE BEAT THE GRAMMIES."
In the next slide, he captioned, "FOR CLARITY, FEBRUARY 4TH 2025, MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH."
As this post of Kanye gained popularity on social media, fans began assuming that the rapper directly aimed at his former wife by pulling such stunts, who set the internet on fire with her naked Paper magazine cover ten years ago.
Back in 2014, the SKIMS owner appeared on a Paper magazine's front cover, where she went naked by showing her entire butt.
At that time, Kim was married to Kanye, with whom she got separated in 2022.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are also parents to four children, North West, Chicago West, Saint West, and Psalm West.