Sabrina Carpenter expresses heartfelt gratitude after 2025 Grammys milestone

Sabrina Carpenter sends fans wild by dropping stunning photos of herself on Instagram

  February 05, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter expresses heartfelt gratitude after 2025 Grammys milestone

Sabrina Carpenter expressed heartfelt gratitude to the popular American designers for assisting her in creating a magical look at the Grammy Awards ceremony. 

The Short n' Sweet hitmaker turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 5th, to share a few glimpses of her dreamy dress, which she wore at the star-studded event.

Sabrina kicked off her post with a stunning snapshot featuring herself while showcasing her backless blue gown.

In the next frame, she included a video clip of her live musical performance from the 67th awards gala.

Sabrina also penned a heartwarming caption for each one of the designers who helped the singer with her stunning outfits on the red carpet. 

She wrote, "So much time and love went into these stunning custom grammy looks."

"Thank you to the genius @jw_anderson @jonathan.anderson for my dream of a dress and thank you @chopard for my intimidating pretty diamond," the globally known artist added. 

The 25-year-old musician continued writing, "Thank you @dolcegabbana for my amazing sparkly performance looks. Thank you @donatella_versace @versace for my perfect ceremony dress, and thank you @jaredellner @cgonzalezbeauty @evaniefrausto @nailsbyzola @thebeautysandwich for working your magic."

For those unaware, Sabrina Carpenter has bagged two golden trophies at the Grammys ceremony. 

The Please Please Please crooner won for the categories of Best Pop Solo Performance for her iconic track Espresso and Best Pop Vocal Album for her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet. 

