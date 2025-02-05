Princess Stéphanie of Monaco takes on grandmother duties on her 68th birthday

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco is taking on grandmother duties on her 68th birthday!
Her Royal Highness marked her milestone birthday on February 1, and to celebrate the joyous occasion her daughter-in-law, Marie Ducruet, shared a heartwarming photo of the Princess cradling her newborn granddaughter, Constance.
She took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to share the picture along with an adorable birthday wish for her mother-in-law.
In the adorable image, Princess Stéphanie could be seen feeding Constance with a bottle of milk, looking every bit the doting grandmother.
The Princess, who is the sister of Prince Albert of Monaco, wore a comfortable grey t-shirt and her signature glasses.
“Happy birthday to the best mother-in-law and ‘mauhmie’,” Marie, who share Constance with her husband Louis Ducruet, wrote in caption, seemingly referring to an adorable family nickname for the royal.
Princess Stéphanie have taken to the role of grandmother with all the grace.
"She gives a lot of love to her grandchild. My mother has a busy daily schedule, but whenever it allows, she asks to look after Victoire," Louis told Hello! last year, referring to his first-born.
He further added, "When she was born, my mother often asked us: ‘Do you want to go out to the cinema? I can look after the baby.’"
Marie Ducruet and Louis Ducruet , who married in 2019, welcomed their second daughter on December 2.