Entertainment

Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favor’ director amid Justin Baldoni drama

'Another Simple Favour', which is a sequel to 2018's 'A Simple Favour' is set to be released on Prime Video

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favor’ director amid Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favor’ director amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively has been snubbed by her Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig amid Justin Baldoni controversy.

Paul took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a promotional poster of his new movie, Another Simple Favour, which stars Blake and Anna Kendrick.

The post tagged 11 other collaborators, including Kendrick, Henry Golding, Allison Janney, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Taylor Ortega, Andrew Rannells, Elena Sofia Ricci and Holmes, as well as the film's studio, Amazon Prime.

However, he ommited Blake from the post, whose name is listed first in the credits.

Pual’s omission of Lively came amid her ongoing drama and litigation with It Ends with Us costar-director, Baldoni.

She accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and alleges a targeted PR campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation post-film collaboration.

Later on, Justin counter sued Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds for a whopping $400 million, alleging an attempt to "destroy" his good name and career.

The upcoming movie, set to be released on Prime Video, is the sequel to A Simple Favour - which came out in 2018.

Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025

Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025
These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted

These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night

Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards

Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards

Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025
Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025
Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards
Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards
Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar’s diss track wins Grammy
Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar’s diss track wins Grammy
Sabrina Carpenter expresses heartfelt gratitude after 2025 Grammys milestone
Sabrina Carpenter expresses heartfelt gratitude after 2025 Grammys milestone
Justin Baldoni drops shocking notes amid Blake Lively legal feud
Justin Baldoni drops shocking notes amid Blake Lively legal feud
Kanye West throws shade at ex Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori's bold act
Kanye West throws shade at ex Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori's bold act
Grammys producer breaks silence on Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s red carpet stunt
Grammys producer breaks silence on Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s red carpet stunt
Taylor Swift stuns in silver mini-dress at 2025 Grammys afterparty
Taylor Swift stuns in silver mini-dress at 2025 Grammys afterparty
'Mufasa: The Lion King' heads for OTT release after massive box office success
'Mufasa: The Lion King' heads for OTT release after massive box office success
Lady Gaga gushes over her 14th Grammy win: ‘Very special one’
Lady Gaga gushes over her 14th Grammy win: ‘Very special one’
Taylor Swift set to attend Super Bowl for Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift set to attend Super Bowl for Travis Kelce
Kanye West clears air on Bianca Censori's NSFW Grammy appearance
Kanye West clears air on Bianca Censori's NSFW Grammy appearance