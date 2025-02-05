Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favor’ director amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively has been snubbed by her Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig amid Justin Baldoni controversy.
Paul took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a promotional poster of his new movie, Another Simple Favour, which stars Blake and Anna Kendrick.
The post tagged 11 other collaborators, including Kendrick, Henry Golding, Allison Janney, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Taylor Ortega, Andrew Rannells, Elena Sofia Ricci and Holmes, as well as the film's studio, Amazon Prime.
However, he ommited Blake from the post, whose name is listed first in the credits.
Pual’s omission of Lively came amid her ongoing drama and litigation with It Ends with Us costar-director, Baldoni.
She accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and alleges a targeted PR campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation post-film collaboration.
Later on, Justin counter sued Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds for a whopping $400 million, alleging an attempt to "destroy" his good name and career.
The upcoming movie, set to be released on Prime Video, is the sequel to A Simple Favour - which came out in 2018.