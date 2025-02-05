Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy romantic date night amid divorce rumours

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber secretly tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for a year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy romantic date night amid divorce rumours 

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have been spotted enjoying a date night in New York City amid ongoing divorce speculations.

The couple stepped out on Tuesday, February 4th, for a cozy dinner night at The Corner Store in NYC.

As reported by Mail Online, for the night out Justin was wearing a stylish coat which he paired with a coordinated Sweater and beanie.

On the other side, the mother-of-one was in a black leather mini-dress, which she matched with black heels and glasses.

This outing of Justin and Hailey came after the Yummy crooner was photographed alone in the Big Apple earlier this week.

After the father-of-one made a solo appearance in the city, fans began speculating about the trouble in their marriage.

The separation rumours intensified after an insider close to Justin and Hailey revealed to Mail Online that the musician has been suffering from a mental illness which is also affecting his marital life.

The tipster stated, “He has built up a deep fear of being out in spaces with lots of people and has a deep-seated worry about large crowds. That is one of the reasons why he's not done any touring for a while.”

“His fears have taken a toll on Hailey who has been desperately trying to encourage him to overcome his concerns,” the source added.

As of now, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who secretly tied the knot in 2018, have not commented on these split reports. 

Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture

Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years

Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video

Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
Kevin Costner teams up with Fox Nation for upcoming docuseries
Kevin Costner teams up with Fox Nation for upcoming docuseries
Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Kanye-Bianca Grammys controversy
Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Kanye-Bianca Grammys controversy
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make first appearance after bold Grammy stunt
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make first appearance after bold Grammy stunt
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations after being hospitalised from jail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations after being hospitalised from jail
Emma Stone, Dave McCary’s ‘A Real Pain’ signals more hits ahead
Emma Stone, Dave McCary’s ‘A Real Pain’ signals more hits ahead
Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favor’ director amid Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favor’ director amid Justin Baldoni drama
Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025
Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025
Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards
Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards
Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar’s diss track wins Grammy
Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar’s diss track wins Grammy
Sabrina Carpenter expresses heartfelt gratitude after 2025 Grammys milestone
Sabrina Carpenter expresses heartfelt gratitude after 2025 Grammys milestone