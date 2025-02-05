Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy romantic date night amid divorce rumours 

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have been spotted enjoying a date night in New York City amid ongoing divorce speculations.
The couple stepped out on Tuesday, February 4th, for a cozy dinner night at The Corner Store in NYC.
As reported by Mail Online, for the night out Justin was wearing a stylish coat which he paired with a coordinated Sweater and beanie.
On the other side, the mother-of-one was in a black leather mini-dress, which she matched with black heels and glasses.
This outing of Justin and Hailey came after the Yummy crooner was photographed alone in the Big Apple earlier this week.
After the father-of-one made a solo appearance in the city, fans began speculating about the trouble in their marriage.
The separation rumours intensified after an insider close to Justin and Hailey revealed to Mail Online that the musician has been suffering from a mental illness which is also affecting his marital life.
The tipster stated, “He has built up a deep fear of being out in spaces with lots of people and has a deep-seated worry about large crowds. That is one of the reasons why he's not done any touring for a while.”
“His fears have taken a toll on Hailey who has been desperately trying to encourage him to overcome his concerns,” the source added.
As of now, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who secretly tied the knot in 2018, have not commented on these split reports.