US 22 states from Midwest to Northeast on ice storm high alert

The United States is once again on a high alert due to a powerful ice storm that could affect 22 states in the country from the Midwest to the Northeast.
According to Independent, forecasters have warned that a major ice storm could hit around 22 states this week that could affect tens of millions of people.
AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham threatens, “As the mild air mass clashes with frigid air farther north, the ingredients for a major ice storm are expected to be in place beginning Wednesday across a zone spanning from the Midwest to the Great Lakes.”
The storm is expected to bring snow and ice rain to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic by Thursday, February 6, 2025, while Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio could experience a quarter inch of ice.
Moreover, the Northeast areas, including parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, are expected to receive 1-3 inches of snow, and the higher areas could experience up to 6 inches of snow.
AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said that a “light glaze of ice can create treacherous driving conditions on bridges, highways, and ramps in a matter of seconds. A half inch of ice accumulation can add 500 pounds of extra weight or more to power lines. Tree branches coated in ice can snap and fall on power lines.”
Notably, as per AccuWeather, the ice storm can also cause power outages from Minnesota to Maine while the travelling conditions would be dangerous.