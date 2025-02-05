World

US 22 states from Midwest to Northeast on ice storm high alert

Ice storm could affect tens of millions of people from Midwest to Northeast, experts warn

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
US 22 states from Midwest to Northeast on ice storm high alert
US 22 states from Midwest to Northeast on ice storm high alert

The United States is once again on a high alert due to a powerful ice storm that could affect 22 states in the country from the Midwest to the Northeast.

According to Independent, forecasters have warned that a major ice storm could hit around 22 states this week that could affect tens of millions of people.

AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham threatens, “As the mild air mass clashes with frigid air farther north, the ingredients for a major ice storm are expected to be in place beginning Wednesday across a zone spanning from the Midwest to the Great Lakes.”

The storm is expected to bring snow and ice rain to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic by Thursday, February 6, 2025, while Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio could experience a quarter inch of ice.

Moreover, the Northeast areas, including parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, are expected to receive 1-3 inches of snow, and the higher areas could experience up to 6 inches of snow.

AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said that a “light glaze of ice can create treacherous driving conditions on bridges, highways, and ramps in a matter of seconds. A half inch of ice accumulation can add 500 pounds of extra weight or more to power lines. Tree branches coated in ice can snap and fall on power lines.”

Notably, as per AccuWeather, the ice storm can also cause power outages from Minnesota to Maine while the travelling conditions would be dangerous.

Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit

Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit
Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance

Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance
King Charles issues fresh statement after Duchess Sophie’s hospital visit

King Charles issues fresh statement after Duchess Sophie’s hospital visit
Duchess Sophie marks solo hospital visit amid Prince Edward Nepal tour

Duchess Sophie marks solo hospital visit amid Prince Edward Nepal tour
Five wounded, one dead in Ohio warehouse shooting
Five wounded, one dead in Ohio warehouse shooting
Valentine's Day gift ideas: Surprise your loved ones with something special
Valentine's Day gift ideas: Surprise your loved ones with something special
Donald Trump makes shocking announcement about Gaza after meeting Netanyahu
Donald Trump makes shocking announcement about Gaza after meeting Netanyahu
Coldest town in Africa: Here’s what we know about Ifrane
Coldest town in Africa: Here’s what we know about Ifrane
USPS shares huge announcement amid Trump tariffs decision
USPS shares huge announcement amid Trump tariffs decision
Prince Karim Aga Khan dies at 88 in Lisbon
Prince Karim Aga Khan dies at 88 in Lisbon
Trump set sights to eliminate Education Department after targeting USAID
Trump set sights to eliminate Education Department after targeting USAID
Sweden school shooting: ‘Around 10’ people killed in ‘horrible incident’
Sweden school shooting: ‘Around 10’ people killed in ‘horrible incident’
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit
China escalates trade war by imposing new tariffs on US goods
China escalates trade war by imposing new tariffs on US goods
3,500-year-old royal house discovered near historic military route
3,500-year-old royal house discovered near historic military route
Bill Gates makes shocking revelation about his childhood
Bill Gates makes shocking revelation about his childhood