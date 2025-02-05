Royal

Princess Eugenie makes first appearance after Princess Beatrice’s baby birth

Princess Eugenie commands attention in chic look for low-key dinner outing in Knightsbridge

  • February 05, 2025
Princess Eugenie stepped out for a dinner outing after her sister Princess Beatrice gave birth to second child, Princess Athena.

On Tuesday evening, her Royal Highness marked first public outing in Knightsbridge.

She donned a light brown coat and paired it up with a black leather tote bag, as per Hello!.

For the chic look, Eugenie, 34, wore a white crew-neck jumper and black trousers under her expensive coat.

Credits: BACKGRID
Prince Andrew’s daughter was last spotted arriving in a A-list hotspot La Maison Ani London before the birth of her niece.

Beatrice’s second daughter was born premature on January 22, 2025.

Buckingham Palace announced the news on the official Instagram account for the royal family, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57 pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital,”

The statement further read, "The baby was born weighing four pounds and five ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Princess Eugenie reposted the adorable photo on her social media account with a cute GIF.

