Justin Bieber’s new tattoo raises eyebrows as Hailey marriage crisis rumors swirl

Justin Bieber spotted in New York City, visiting a local bath house while bearing a striking tattoo with a heartbreaking message, fueling speculation about his rumored "marriage crisis" with Hailey Bieber.
As per Dailymail.com, the Peaches crooner was spotted alone in The Big Apple, as he arrived at Wall Street Bath.
During his outing, the Grammy winner sported his pale yellow sweatshirt over his head while quickly dashing toward the spa's entrance after being dropped off by a car.
Bieber wore a sweatshirt that he left unzipped, revealing a glimpse of his heavily tattooed body beneath.
His sculpted torso features a tattoo depicting a battle between two angels conquering evil, which was inked by tattoo artist Bang Bang in 2017.
The Baby told E! News that the heartbreaking tattoo was described as “the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, yin and yang.”
To note, this solo outing is followed by Justin and the Rhode founder were spotted grabbing dinner in NYC on Tuesday night.
However the rumours about their relationship has ignited, as the recent reports describing Justin's behavior as “unacceptable.”