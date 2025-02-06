Health

Bird flu variant in dairy cows sparks concern among health expert

A new type of H5N1 bird flu alarms the US agriculture department, who are working to find the origin of the virus

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Bird flu variant in dairy cows sparks concern among health expert
Bird flu variant in dairy cows sparks concern among health expert 

Bird flu is hitting the US like never before, with a new variant detected in dairy cattle, causing concerns among relevant authorities.

As per Associated press, US Department of Agriculture (USDA) shared on Wednesday, the virus identified in Nevada is different from the version that’s been spreading throughout the country.

The latest update indicates that distinct forms of the virus known as Type A H5N1 have came from wild birds into cattle at least twice.

This information also sparks concern for the wider spread of the virus, which could eventually affect people working closely with the animals.

While talking about the bird flu in dairy cow herds Richard Webby, an influenza expert at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital noted, "I always thought one bird-to-cow transmission was a very rare event. Seems that may not be the case."

H5N1 bird flu type known as B3.13 was confirmed in March after being introduced in late 2023, which infected more than 950 herds in 16 states.

The newest version, D1.1 was verified in Nevada's cattle on Friday, according to USDA, after being detected in milk collected as part of a surveillance program launched in December.

"Now we know why it’s really important to test and continue testing," said Angela Rasmussen, a virus expert at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

The D1.1 was the type linked to the first US death tied to bird flu and a severe illness in Canada.

At least 67 people in the US have been infected with bird flu, most of whom work closely with dairy or cattle as per US CDC.

Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration

Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration
King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident
Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery

Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening
Best ways to clean your teeth and get rid of bacteria
Best ways to clean your teeth and get rid of bacteria
Pig kidney transplants get green light from FDA for human trials
Pig kidney transplants get green light from FDA for human trials
Uganda launches Ebola vaccine trial amid new outbreak
Uganda launches Ebola vaccine trial amid new outbreak
Looking for more fiber? THESE 5 foods pack more fiber than apples
Looking for more fiber? THESE 5 foods pack more fiber than apples
How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study
Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study
How to make breakfast more fulfilling and healthy in six easy ways
How to make breakfast more fulfilling and healthy in six easy ways
Turmeric boosts muscle recovery with its antioxidant benefits, study
Turmeric boosts muscle recovery with its antioxidant benefits, study
Best time to eat lunch for weight loss, metabolic health, according to experts
Best time to eat lunch for weight loss, metabolic health, according to experts
Flossing reduces stroke and heart disease risk, study
Flossing reduces stroke and heart disease risk, study
FDA approves first novel non-opioid painkiller in decades
FDA approves first novel non-opioid painkiller in decades
Vitamin C guide: Boost your health with THESE simple foods, tips
Vitamin C guide: Boost your health with THESE simple foods, tips