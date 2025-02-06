Kanye West reveals surprise plan for Super Bowl after Bianca Censori Grammys move

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori may be taking their bold style to the Super Bowl!
Just days after Bianca's nude stunt at the Grammys red carpet, West hinted that they might attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
During their outing on Tuesday, the rapper was asked about his “plans” for Sunday's big game at Caesars Superdome, where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
“I might pull up,” Ye told paparazzi as he and his model wife made their way to a nearby restaurant.
Although he didn't confirm their attendance, West has become a regular at the Super Bowl in recent years.
The Runaway singer watched the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 and he had VIP seats to the Los Angeles Rams' big Super Bowl win in 2022.
If the infamous couple do attend, they might encounter some familiar faces, including teh rapper’s longtime rival Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The potential Super Bowl appearance would mark Kanye West and Bianca Censori's first high-profile event since Bianca's bold nude stunt at the Grammys.