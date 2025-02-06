Sci-Tech

Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery

The new customization options are being introduced in Google Photos version 7.14 for Android

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery
Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery

Google Photos for Android gives more control over how they view their photos and media.

As per Gadget360, the new update now allows users to customize their photo grid view even more.

The new update allows users to customize their experience even more by choosing whether to show or hide photos, GIFs and videos from other apps within the grid view to keep things more organized and less cluttered.

One key addition is the “Show content from other apps” option, which gives users greater control over what appears in the grid.

There are two sub-options under this feature. One is “Only show backed-up content,” which limits the display to only photos and videos that have been backed up to Google Photos, and the other one is “Hide clutter from other apps,” which hides content from other apps.

The new customization options are being introduced in Google Photos version 7.14 for Android.

It is pertinent to note that the “Only show backed-up content” option in Google Photos displays photos from the apps rather than the default camera app, only if they’ve been backed up or waiting to be backed up.

The “Hide clutter from the other apps” option, on the other hand, will hide items like screenshots, GIFs, and memes from view in your grid after they have been backed up to Google Photos.

Once the update is available, users will see a pop-up message above the Memories section saying, “New! Keep your Photos view free of clutter from other apps.”

Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration

Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration
King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident
Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery

Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening
Bill Gates opens up about his relationship with Paula Hurd
Bill Gates opens up about his relationship with Paula Hurd
DeepSeek under fire: South Korean, Indian ministries ban AI chatbots
DeepSeek under fire: South Korean, Indian ministries ban AI chatbots
These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted
These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted
AI could help in breast cancer diagnosis in women amid radiologists shortage
AI could help in breast cancer diagnosis in women amid radiologists shortage
Google app update brings new personalization options to search widget
Google app update brings new personalization options to search widget
Donald Trump takes major step to secure TikTok’s future in US
Donald Trump takes major step to secure TikTok’s future in US
VPN service in Microsoft 365 to be discontinued THIS month
VPN service in Microsoft 365 to be discontinued THIS month
OpenAI's groundbreaking AI device to replace smartphones?
OpenAI's groundbreaking AI device to replace smartphones?
OpenAI makes surprising updates amid SoftBank collaboration
OpenAI makes surprising updates amid SoftBank collaboration
Is Apple ready to unveil foldable iPhone? Major update emerges
Is Apple ready to unveil foldable iPhone? Major update emerges
Google's AI review system blocks millions of malicious apps in 2024
Google's AI review system blocks millions of malicious apps in 2024
World's richest man to build data center five times bigger than Microsoft
World's richest man to build data center five times bigger than Microsoft