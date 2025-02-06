Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery

Google Photos for Android gives more control over how they view their photos and media.
As per Gadget360, the new update now allows users to customize their photo grid view even more.
The new update allows users to customize their experience even more by choosing whether to show or hide photos, GIFs and videos from other apps within the grid view to keep things more organized and less cluttered.
One key addition is the “Show content from other apps” option, which gives users greater control over what appears in the grid.
There are two sub-options under this feature. One is “Only show backed-up content,” which limits the display to only photos and videos that have been backed up to Google Photos, and the other one is “Hide clutter from other apps,” which hides content from other apps.
The new customization options are being introduced in Google Photos version 7.14 for Android.
It is pertinent to note that the “Only show backed-up content” option in Google Photos displays photos from the apps rather than the default camera app, only if they’ve been backed up or waiting to be backed up.
The “Hide clutter from the other apps” option, on the other hand, will hide items like screenshots, GIFs, and memes from view in your grid after they have been backed up to Google Photos.
Once the update is available, users will see a pop-up message above the Memories section saying, “New! Keep your Photos view free of clutter from other apps.”