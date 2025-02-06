Sci-Tech

Two easy ways to sign PDF documents on your phones

Signing documents on your phones is easier than printing them out with these two features

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Two easy ways to sign PDF documents on your phones
Two easy ways to sign PDF documents on your phones

No need to print your documents to get signatures as the task can be done using only phones, with two easy features.

Android or iPhone, both include built-in options for adding a quick signature onto documents, saving a new copy and sending it to whomever you need.

For shorter and simple documents, Apple’s Markup tool and the Google Drive app can help big time in this minor task.

Sign with Google Drive

All Android phones come with the Google Drive app, and it can be downloaded onto Apple’s devices that make signing documents easier.

After opening the PDF that needs editing, you will see an Edit option marked with a pencil or an Annotate option.

If the first option is available, you can select Form Filling to enter additional information and for the option of pen with squiggly lines, you’ll have to bring up a pen tool, using that you will sign the document.

In iPhone, the app is less flexible, hence after opening the PDF, you’ll see a Fill out form option at the bottom, which will tell you if you can edit the existing file.

If this fails, you can just use Apple’s in-built option to sign out the forms.

Sign with Apple’s Markup tool

Apple’s Markup tool allows the editing of documents and photos with texts, emojis and signatures.

The first step will be to open the PDF that you need to sign, where you might see the Markup tool on the bottom-right corner of the screen, represented by a pen-tip within a circle.

If the tool is not visible, tap the Share icon, and in the pop-up menu you’ll see the Markup tool.

After turning on the tool, select the Signature icon marked by a rectangle with a pencil, which will likely be in the top row of the Markup menu.

This action will bring up a + icon into the bottom-right of the screen, and after tapping that you’ll either select Add Text Form Box or Add Signature.

The former is good for typing in print text while the latter is for handwriting signatures.

Notably, for documents, which require multiple signatures and filling out multiple boxes, you can use advanced signing tool like Docusign or Microsoft 365.

Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit

Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit
Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video

Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move

Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama

Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
World's first Kangaroo embryo using IVF born in Australia
World's first Kangaroo embryo using IVF born in Australia
Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery
Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery
Bill Gates opens up about his relationship with Paula Hurd
Bill Gates opens up about his relationship with Paula Hurd
DeepSeek under fire: South Korean, Indian ministries ban AI chatbots
DeepSeek under fire: South Korean, Indian ministries ban AI chatbots
These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted
These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted
AI could help in breast cancer diagnosis in women amid radiologists shortage
AI could help in breast cancer diagnosis in women amid radiologists shortage
Google app update brings new personalization options to search widget
Google app update brings new personalization options to search widget
Donald Trump takes major step to secure TikTok’s future in US
Donald Trump takes major step to secure TikTok’s future in US
VPN service in Microsoft 365 to be discontinued THIS month
VPN service in Microsoft 365 to be discontinued THIS month
OpenAI's groundbreaking AI device to replace smartphones?
OpenAI's groundbreaking AI device to replace smartphones?
OpenAI makes surprising updates amid SoftBank collaboration
OpenAI makes surprising updates amid SoftBank collaboration
Is Apple ready to unveil foldable iPhone? Major update emerges
Is Apple ready to unveil foldable iPhone? Major update emerges