Dean Forbes: From homeless teen to UK’s most influential CEO

There are many people who have experienced multiple failures before reaching great height of success.
Their stories undoubtedly serve as powerful motivation and inspire others to overcome challenges and keep striving for success.
Today we are going to know someone who once faced homelessness as a teenager but has now become the most influential person in the UK.
Who is Dean Forbes?
Dean Forbes, who once aspired to be a professional footballer, grew up in a financially struggling single-parent house in southeast London.
When his football contract with Crystal Palace ended unexpectedly at 17, he took a telesales job at a Motorola call center.
This job became the starting point of his highly successful business career, eventually earning him the top spot on the Powerlist this year.
His mother raised him and his two younger brothers alone but they struggled financially, especially since she couldn’t always work due to her muscular dystrophy diagnosis.
Dean achieved his first major success at 29, when he played an important role in helping a US software company to expand globally.
After that, he became the CEO of KDS, a travel and expense management software company.
He then became the CEO of CoreHR which was eventually bought by The Access Group.
Dean is the CEO of the software company Forterro and is also a partner at the private equity firm Corten Capital.
He and his wife, Danielle have created the Forbes Family Group (FFG), a non-profit organization that supports various charitable causes.