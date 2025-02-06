Entertainment

Gracie Abrams huge claims about Taylor Swift sparks fans fury

Fans are not team Taylor Swift when it came to Gracie Abrams recent remark about 'Lover' crooner

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Gracie Abrams huge claims about Taylor Swift sparks fans fury
Gracie Abrams huge claims about Taylor Swift sparks fans fury 

Gracie Abrams latest comment about her mentor Taylor Swift did not sit well with the music enthusiasts.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan on February 5, the Risk singer was asked about any similarities or differences she shares with Taylor, who she joined multiple times on stage during Eras Tour.

"I couldn’t be more different from Taylor. We are different in all the ways that my friends and I are different or that you and I are different," she replied.

While gushing over the lakes singer, Gracie added, "Taylor is an athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer, she’s a grounded human being who makes time for everyone in her life. It’s been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her."

The comment which sparked anger among fans was when the Thats So True singer said that no man, ever, has "come close to defining pop culture in this way."

Pop music fans turned to X to share their frustration about the 25-year-old’s "completely bland and tasteless" remark.

One user wrote, "She should’ve said any man *today* because the workings of Michael Jackson, Prince, The Beatles, and more cannot be erased…"

"Saying this while this icon in music history is actually crazy," another fan penned, with pictures of MJ.

While third user claimed, "this is the product of segregation and I’m being so serious this is what happens when ur a white woman that’s only ever around other white people.”

Notably, Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams teamed up on the song us her latest album, which was nominated at the Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The category was won by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for their recent hit, Die With A Smile.

Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit

Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit
Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video

Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move

Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama

Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
Irv Gotti, founder of Murder Inc., passes away at 54
Irv Gotti, founder of Murder Inc., passes away at 54
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to make baby announcement very soon
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to make baby announcement very soon
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively’s friendship faced tension prior to Justin Baldoni rift?
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively’s friendship faced tension prior to Justin Baldoni rift?
Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration
Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration
Travis Kelce gives rare remark on Kanye West after Bianca Censori Grammy stunt
Travis Kelce gives rare remark on Kanye West after Bianca Censori Grammy stunt
Kanye West reveals surprise plan for Super Bowl after Bianca Censori Grammys move
Kanye West reveals surprise plan for Super Bowl after Bianca Censori Grammys move
Gisele Bündchen welcomes baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady reacts
Gisele Bündchen welcomes baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady reacts
Ben Affleck takes over Matt Damon’s role in Netflix thriller ‘Animals’
Ben Affleck takes over Matt Damon’s role in Netflix thriller ‘Animals’
Khloé Kardashian reveals surprising reason for staying in shape
Khloé Kardashian reveals surprising reason for staying in shape
Justin Bieber’s new tattoo raises eyebrows as Hailey marriage crisis rumors swirl
Justin Bieber’s new tattoo raises eyebrows as Hailey marriage crisis rumors swirl