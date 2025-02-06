Gracie Abrams huge claims about Taylor Swift sparks fans fury 

Gracie Abrams latest comment about her mentor Taylor Swift did not sit well with the music enthusiasts.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan on February 5, the Risk singer was asked about any similarities or differences she shares with Taylor, who she joined multiple times on stage during Eras Tour.
"I couldn’t be more different from Taylor. We are different in all the ways that my friends and I are different or that you and I are different," she replied.
While gushing over the lakes singer, Gracie added, "Taylor is an athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer, she’s a grounded human being who makes time for everyone in her life. It’s been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her."
The comment which sparked anger among fans was when the Thats So True singer said that no man, ever, has "come close to defining pop culture in this way."
Pop music fans turned to X to share their frustration about the 25-year-old’s "completely bland and tasteless" remark.
One user wrote, "She should’ve said any man *today* because the workings of Michael Jackson, Prince, The Beatles, and more cannot be erased…"
"Saying this while this icon in music history is actually crazy," another fan penned, with pictures of MJ.
While third user claimed, "this is the product of segregation and I’m being so serious this is what happens when ur a white woman that’s only ever around other white people.”
Notably, Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams teamed up on the song us her latest album, which was nominated at the Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
The category was won by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for their recent hit, Die With A Smile.