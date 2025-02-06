Entertainment

Irv Gotti, founder of Murder Inc., passes away at 54

The famous American music producer and record executive, Irv Gotti, has reportedly died at the age of 54

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Irv Gotti has passed away at the age of 54, suggest some reports.

On Wednesday, February 5, the Hollywood Reporter and a source close to the American music producer and record executive, reported that Gotti has breathed his last.

Gotti, who was best known for founding the record label Murder Inc., had created several hits for Ashanti, DMX, Jennifer Lopez, and Ja Rule.

It was also reported that Irv Gotti’s cause of death was suffering another stroke and brain bleed.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that the music producer reportedly suffered a stroke and was admitted to a recovery center, Wack100, in August 2024, according to TMZ.

The outlet also reported that Gotti’s talent manager claimed receiving a photo of the record executive using a cane, revealing that he had “lost a lot of weight.”

“[He had] been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” told Irv Gotti’s rep previously.

They added, “He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

Irv Gotti had produced multiple hit tracks, including Always On Time, I’m Real, Ain’t It Funny, Foolish, Rain On Me, and Mesmerize.

