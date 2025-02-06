Entertainment

Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move

Justin Baldoni has recently launched a website to share his side of story and proofs against Blake Lively

  • February 06, 2025

Johnny Depp's attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni's 'aggressive' new move


Johnny Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew has shared his thoughts on Justin Baldoni’s latest move against Blake Lively.

Recently, Chew made an appearance on Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber where he opened up about his stance on the ongoing legal battle between the It Ends with Us costars Baldoni and Lively.

While speaking, the lawyer reacted to the “aggressive” new step taken by the Five Feet Apart director just a few days ago when he hit back at the Gossip Girl starlet by launching a website.

In his newly created website, Baldoni shared his amended complaint and an alleged “timeline of relevant events” to put forward his side of the story against the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Lively.

Speaking about this new move, Benjamin Chew stated, “I think it is very aggressive. Usually you would not do something like that before a hearing, but I’m sure that they vetted it carefully, vetted the material carefully.”

“Certainly posting a pleading doesn’t seem to me to be out of bounds. These are pleadings made in the public record… But it’s a novel approach, a bold approach,” he continued.

Moreover, the host also questioned Chew about whom he supports in this legal feud, to which he preferred to stay neutral.

“I’m going to remain agnostic as to who has the edge right now,” said Chew.

To note, Blake Lively filed the sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

