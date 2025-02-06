Royal

Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting

The Prince of Wales, William, participated in a roundtable discussion with a charity

  • February 06, 2025
Prince William has addressed “important” topics in the latest meeting!

On the official joint-Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Kensington Palace briefed about the father-of-three’s latest engagement in which he talked about some significant issues like loneliness and rural isolation.

Sharing a carousel of photos and videos, the Palace captioned, “A brilliant roundtable in Angus with @yellowwelliesuk, a charity working closely with partners in the farming industry to engage, educate and communicate around farm safety and mental health in the next generation of farmers.”

Mentioning about Prince William’s “important” topics for the meeting, the Palace stated, “Today’s discussion on combatting loneliness and rural isolation is vitally important, and this group of young farmers are already making a valuable difference.”

The future king’s this appearance comes just a day after he visited a bereavement center in Widnes, Cheshire, which helps providing support to families who have lost their loved ones.

During the visit, William also interacted with affected children and young people, who have been supported by the charity.

"Sometimes the hardest thing about grief is finding the words for how you actually feel. It's crucial for those first few years, particularly, (that) you have support like this…. It's got you in your practice, how to help yourself,” he stated in the outing.

The Prince added, "The mind gets focused on one thing, doesn't it? It's very difficult to do school and normal life.”

Meanwhile, William’s wife Kate Middleton has also recently been engaged in several engagements after recovering from cancer.

