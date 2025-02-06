World

Trump administration sues Chicago, Illinois for sanctuary policies

Donald Trump government files lawsuit against Chicago, Illinois immigrant sanctuary laws

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Donald Trump government files lawsuit against Chicago, Illinois immigrant sanctuary laws
Donald Trump government files lawsuit against Chicago, Illinois immigrant sanctuary laws 

The United States Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Chicago and Illinois for allegedly getting in the way of federal efforts to enforce immigration laws.

According to CNN, the Trump administration on Thursday, February 6, 2025, sued the officials of Illinois, Chicago, and Cook County over the policies that are obstructing the federal government immigration crackdown.

The lawsuit states, “The challenged provisions of Illinois, Chicago, and Cook County law have the purpose and effect of making it more difficult for, and deliberately impeding, federal immigration officers’ ability to carry out their responsibilities in those jurisdictions.”

“The Supremacy Clause prohibits Illinois, Chicago, Cook County, and their officials from obstructing the federal government’s ability to enforce laws that Congress has enacted or to take actions entrusted to it by the Constitution.”

The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to temporarily block the laws and declare them unconstitutional.

Moreover, this is the first major challenge from Republican President Donald Trump against Democratic-led cities and states that have refused to enforce federal government civil immigration laws.

The Trump administration's border czar, Tom Homan, told reporters at the White House on Thursday that "sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals. We're going to hold them accountable and take them to court.”

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, in an interview with NPR in January, made it clear that the city is “firm” in its policies. “Whether you're undocumented, whether you are seeking asylum, or whether you're seeking a good-paying job, we're going to fight and stand up for the working people."

Notably, Trump officials have been critical of these sanctuary policies and have often pointed out Chicago, where they recently carried out an immigration enforcement operation.

King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit

King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit
Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth

Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth
Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing

Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing
Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate

Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate
World's tallest resort 'Thermes Dubai' set to welcome tourists in 2028
World's tallest resort 'Thermes Dubai' set to welcome tourists in 2028
Panama rejects US claims of free canal access amid rising tensions
Panama rejects US claims of free canal access amid rising tensions
Dean Forbes: From homeless teen to UK’s most influential CEO
Dean Forbes: From homeless teen to UK’s most influential CEO
Discover world’s tallest statues with mind-blowing heights
Discover world’s tallest statues with mind-blowing heights
Bangladesh protesters set fire to Hasina’s family house amid growing unrest
Bangladesh protesters set fire to Hasina’s family house amid growing unrest
Valentine’s Day spending hits record high: Here’s what people are buying
Valentine’s Day spending hits record high: Here’s what people are buying
Prince Rahim succeeds late Aga Khan IV as Ismaili spiritual head
Prince Rahim succeeds late Aga Khan IV as Ismaili spiritual head
Ancient burnt scroll’s secret revealed after 2,000 years
Ancient burnt scroll’s secret revealed after 2,000 years
US 22 states from Midwest to Northeast on ice storm high alert
US 22 states from Midwest to Northeast on ice storm high alert
Five wounded, one dead in Ohio warehouse shooting
Five wounded, one dead in Ohio warehouse shooting
Valentine's Day gift ideas: Surprise your loved ones with something special
Valentine's Day gift ideas: Surprise your loved ones with something special
Donald Trump makes shocking announcement about Gaza after meeting Netanyahu
Donald Trump makes shocking announcement about Gaza after meeting Netanyahu