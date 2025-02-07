Royal

King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit

The Princess Royal visited the hospital after seven months of horse accident

  Web Desk
  • |
  February 07, 2025


Buckingham Palace has released an important update from King Charles's sister Princess Anne's recent hospital visit.

The Princess Royal paid a visit to the Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Thursday nearly seven months after her horse accident. 

Anne visited the health care facility to personally thank the doctors and nurses for their treatment after she suffered concussion and minor head injuries in June 2024.

During her visit, Anne was given a tour of the hospital building which facilitates nearly 750000 locals.

Royal Family released photos of Anne, in which she could be seen interacting with the staff members.

Zara Tindall and Peter Philip's mom, who apparently has no memory of her accident, was hit by a horse leg.

Princess Anne was attacked by the horse when she was on her way to see her chickens at Gatcombe Park estate.

