Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt tribute for Real Madrid teammate Marcelo

Marcelo announced his retirement from football at the age of 36

  • February 07, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo paid a heartfelt tribute to his Real Madrid teammate Marcelo after he announced his retirement from football.

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo, who just turned 40, shared memorable pictures from the past with Marcelo and penned an emotional tribute for him.

CR7 wrote, “My brother, what an incredible career! We've lived a lot together, it's been years of achievements, victories and unforgettable moments. More than a teammate, a partner for life. Thanks for everything, my friend. I wish you all the best in this new phase of life.”


Moreover, the 36-year-old, after playing for almost two decades, took retirement from the sport on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

The Brazilian defender said, “Sixteen seasons, 25 titles, five Champions Leagues, one of the captains and so many magical nights at the Bernabeu. What a journey! My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything.”

One of the most decorated players in the history of football joined Real Madrid at the age of 18 in 2007 and witnessed the most successful era of the club and his career.

During his 15 years at the Bernabéu, he won 25 big trophies, including five European Champions League titles and six Spanish league, La Liga, titles.

