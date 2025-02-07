Sports

Lewis Hamilton receives nod from former teammate amid Ferrari prep

British driver Lewis Hamilton is set to start a fresh chapter of his career with Ferrari in 2025 season

  • February 07, 2025
Lewis Hamilton received support from long-time teammate James Vowles, who he has worked with for almost a decade at Mercedes.

Vowles, who is now the Team Principal for Williams has warned the sport’s world to not doubt the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

"The only thing about Lewis that I know is that he reinvents himself every winter," the 45-year-old engineer told Sky Sports.

He added, "he comes back stronger every winter, with every competitor he’s been up against, he finds a way to improve himself, to become alongside them if he is behind them."

Hamilton's switch to Ferrari ahead of 2025 season was met with mixed reaction from F1 experts and fans.

With speculations that the move, which many describe as the most shocking in the F1 history, was an attempt at reclaiming former glory.

However, Vowles disagreed, sharing that that record-breaking driver has always gone above and beyond, when it came to his career, and 2025 will not be different.

"If he is ahead, he finds a way of trying to step and march forward. It is Lewis – he is a seven-time world champion; you can never write him off," Vowles revealed.

Furthermore, former Mercedes' director also noted that Hamilton is always changing and striving for greatness, which makes him the greatest drivers of all time.

Previously, Vowles also credited the No. 44 for his own success, "I am the man I am today thanks to Lewis."

Notable, Ferrari had a great 2024 season with winning five races and coming just 14-points short of McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship.

