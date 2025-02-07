Bill Gates shares Steve Jobs' shocking advice on Microsoft designs

Bill Gates shared an unexpected topic of discussion between him and late Steve Jobs, who gave him a surprising advice.
As per Fortune, the Microsoft co-founder was told by Jobs that he should have used some drugs when designing computer products.
The billionaire tech titan worth $164 billion told The Independent, "Steve Jobs once said that he wished I’d take acid because then maybe I would have had more taste in my design of my products."
Jobs changed the game of product designing in 1990s and early 2000s and made it important in the tech-world through the launch of products like iPod, iMac, iPad, and iPhone.
On the other hand, Microsoft was busy building its cloud-computing software and rolling out office-friendly services like Word and Excel.
Though these innovations changed the world, they failed to impress Jobs, who always focused on the design of the product.
Gates explained that while he put his focus on coding, the NeXT founder saw his calling in marketing and designing, as he noted, "Because his talents and mine – other than being kind of an energetic leader, and pushing the limits, they didn’t overlap much."
The 69-year-old had a love-hate relationship with Jobs when he was alive, but Gates admire his counterpart, he noted, "[Jobs] wouldn’t know what a line of code meant, and his ability to think about design and marketing and things like that…I envy those skills. I’m not in his league."
Gates has previously admitted to using some recreational drugs in his youth, with the tech-titan confirming he smoked marijuana in high school.
He revealed its was out of curiosity, adding, "I thought maybe I would look cool and some girl would think that was interesting, It didn’t succeed, so I gave it up."
Notably, Bill Gates did not use any drugs after he started Microsoft with co-founder Paul Allen, to keep his mind sharp during work.