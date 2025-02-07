Entertainment

Dolly Parton launches new venture after Sabrina Carpenter collaboration

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 07, 2025
Dolly Parton has made a big announcement about her new venture after collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter earlier this week.

On Thursday, the pop icon got candid about a new offering from her Dolly Wines range.

Dolly, 79, told her her 7.2 million social media followers that she's launching a pinot noir.

She shared the great news in two different video clips, while sipping on a glass of red wine.

Referencing her 70s-era hit song Jolene, Dolly said, “For many years I have not liked the color red, because it reminds me of that woman who tried to take my husband. 'Remember, ‘Jolene, Jolene, Jolene?’ But my new Pinot noir has changed all that! I love red now. You should try it!' she urged her fans.”

The country musician can be seen sitting in a cozy chair and donning a low-cut top.

She captioned the post, Stop scrolling a minute! I love seeing everyone sequence my videos, so go on - grab a glass of @DollyWines and toast with me! I might even share my favorite videos to Stories. Keep your eyes peeled and your glasses raised – can’t wait to see what you post!”

On the work front, Dolly has teamed up with Sabrina for a Short n’ Sweet deluxe album duet.

