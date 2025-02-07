Alaska missing plane: Search continues for Bering Air flight carrying 10 people 

A Bering Air aircraft carrying 10 people across Alaska’s Norton Sound, south of the Arctic Circle went missing, promoting rescue operation.
As per Associated Press, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon with rescuers searching for the plane throughout the night.
The aircraft was travelling from Unalakleet to Nome with nine passengers and a pilot, as per Alaska’s Department of Public Safety.
Authorities are working to determine its last location coordinates, to help with the whereabouts of the aircraft. with no success so far.
Unalakleet is a community of around 690 people in western Alaska, about 240 kilometres (150 miles) southeast of Nome and 640 kilometres (395) miles northwest of Anchorage.
Furthermore, this incident marked the third major US aviation incident in eight days.
A passenger jet and an Army helicopter collided near Washington, DC on January 29, killing 67 people.
Following the tragic incident, a medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on January 31, killing six people onboard and another person on the ground.
As per David Olson, Director of Operations for Bering Air, the aircraft left Unalakeet at 2:37 p.m., and lost contacts with the officials an hour later.
Olson added, "Staff at Bering Air is working hard to gather details, get emergency assistance, search and rescue going."
Bering Air operated in 32 villages in western Alaska such as Nome, Unalakeet and Kotzebue, with planes being the only feasible options for travel, especially in winter.