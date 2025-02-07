World

Alaska missing plane: Search continues for Bering Air flight carrying 10 people

Harsh weather and low visibility limits the air search for Bering Air plane, with ground search seeing no signs

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 07, 2025
Alaska missing plane: Search continues for Bering Air flight carrying 10 people
Alaska missing plane: Search continues for Bering Air flight carrying 10 people 

A Bering Air aircraft carrying 10 people across Alaska’s Norton Sound, south of the Arctic Circle went missing, promoting rescue operation.

As per Associated Press, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon with rescuers searching for the plane throughout the night.

The aircraft was travelling from Unalakleet to Nome with nine passengers and a pilot, as per Alaska’s Department of Public Safety.

Authorities are working to determine its last location coordinates, to help with the whereabouts of the aircraft. with no success so far.

Unalakleet is a community of around 690 people in western Alaska, about 240 kilometres (150 miles) southeast of Nome and 640 kilometres (395) miles northwest of Anchorage.

Furthermore, this incident marked the third major US aviation incident in eight days.

A passenger jet and an Army helicopter collided near Washington, DC on January 29, killing 67 people.

Following the tragic incident, a medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on January 31, killing six people onboard and another person on the ground.

As per David Olson, Director of Operations for Bering Air, the aircraft left Unalakeet at 2:37 p.m., and lost contacts with the officials an hour later.

Olson added, "Staff at Bering Air is working hard to gather details, get emergency assistance, search and rescue going."

Bering Air operated in 32 villages in western Alaska such as Nome, Unalakeet and Kotzebue, with planes being the only feasible options for travel, especially in winter.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence
Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money

Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'

Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'

Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram

Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram

Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
ICC refuses to back down after Donald Trump signs sanctions order
ICC refuses to back down after Donald Trump signs sanctions order
Donald Trump hits ICC with sanctions amid Netanyahu’s Washington meetings
Donald Trump hits ICC with sanctions amid Netanyahu’s Washington meetings
Argentina canal suddenly turns red: Here’s why
Argentina canal suddenly turns red: Here’s why
Brazil joins several countries in restricting phone use at schools
Brazil joins several countries in restricting phone use at schools
Elon Musk's Republican popularity falls sharply after recent moves, survey reveals
Elon Musk's Republican popularity falls sharply after recent moves, survey reveals
Sweden mass shooting victim's final words to mother, fiancé revealed
Sweden mass shooting victim's final words to mother, fiancé revealed
Trump administration sues Chicago, Illinois for sanctuary policies
Trump administration sues Chicago, Illinois for sanctuary policies
World's tallest resort 'Thermes Dubai' set to welcome tourists in 2028
World's tallest resort 'Thermes Dubai' set to welcome tourists in 2028
Panama rejects US claims of free canal access amid rising tensions
Panama rejects US claims of free canal access amid rising tensions
Dean Forbes: From homeless teen to UK’s most influential CEO
Dean Forbes: From homeless teen to UK’s most influential CEO
Discover world’s tallest statues with mind-blowing heights
Discover world’s tallest statues with mind-blowing heights