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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

BAFTA Games Awards: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops nomination lists

BAFTA Games Awards celebrate excellence across the global games industry

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
BAFTA Games Awards: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops nomination lists
BAFTA Games Awards: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops nomination lists

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' has successfully solidified its position in this year's BAFTA Games Awards, securing 12 nominations ahead of the ceremony, which is slated to occur on 17 April.

The Clair Obscuris developed by Sandfall Interactive and published by Kepler Interactive, the critically acclaimed role-playing adventure secured its position in nominees of major categories such as Best Music, Best Games, and Best Narrative.

Despite its strong performance, Expedition 33's nomination tally failed to break the BAFTA record, that award still belongs to 'God of War Ragnarök' that received 14 nominations in 2023 ahead of losing the Best Game prize to indie sensation 'Vampire Survivors'.

Some other games are also set to compete for the top award this year. Superhero workplace comedy Dispatch is nominated for nine major categories, while PlayStation adventure Ghost of Yōtei and the most-loved Blue Prince are also competing against each other.

The BAFTA Games Awards celebrate excellence across the global games industry, recognising both major studio productions and exhilarating independent projects.

For the anticipated fans, winners will be revealed at the ceremony in April.

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