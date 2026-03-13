News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Dubai International Financial Centre explosion near Burj Khalifa amid regional war

Video of the explosion has gone viral online as war threats are hover over the UAE. Dubai was targeted again by Iranian strikes on Friday morning.

The city’s financial hub near the Burj Khalifa was rattled by a powerful explosion sending clouds of smoke and debris into the skyline.

Footage of the aftermath was shared by local entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, who said: “There was an explosion at the Dubai International Financial Centre right next to my building.”


According to witnesses, the blast shook nearby structures and emergency sirens were soon heard on the Sheikh Zayed Road.

The Dubai Media Office released an official statement clarifying that “authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported” following the attack.

The incident, occurring on day 14 of the war, is part of a series of strikes by Tehran on Gulf countries following missile attacks by the US and Israel.

Multiple offices in the region, particularly in Dubai, have begun evacuating staff as a precaution amid rising tensions.

