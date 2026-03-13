Pete Hegseth tattoo controversy: Is the Secretary of War resigning?

As the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran enters its 14th day, a new controversy has taken the internet by storm.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is facing an intense backlash, not for attacks on Iran but for the controversial tattoos on his chest and arm.
The symbols on his body are conveying an extremist worldview that is raising eyebrows among different segments of society.
The controversy primarily focuses on the Latin phrase “Deus Vult” (God wills it) tattooed on his bicep as well as a “Jerusalem Cross” on his chest.
Hegseth tried to shut down the rumours by calling them historic Christian symbols. He was asked about this in an interview where he said:
“Anti-Christian bigotry in the media is on full display” adding that “this type of targeting of Christians, conservatives, patriots and everyday Americans will stop.”
However, some security officers have flagged them as an “insider threat” and a modern adoption by white nationalist groups.
There is another tattoo reading “kafir” that has drawn a lot of criticism from human rights groups who are labelling it Islamophobic.
Despite facing this backlash, Hegseth maintains that the ink on his body represents personal faith not hate.