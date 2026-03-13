News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Australia faces huge challenge after imposing under 16 TikTok, Snapchat ban

Social media ban required the tech giants, including Meta, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, more to ban access of platforms to under-16s kids

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
A recent report revealed that nearly one-fifth of Australian teens under 16 continue to use TikTok and Snapchat.

As per Qustodio, a parental-control software maker, up to 20% of Australians aged 13 to 15 still used each of TikTok and Snapchat two months after the government enforced a ban in Australia in late December.

The data suggested details from late 2024 to February showing Snapchat’s sharp decline to 20.3% and TikTok to 21.2% among 13- to 15-year-olds.

"Among children whose parents haven't blocked access, a meaningful number continue to use restricted platforms in ​the months following the ban," according to the report.

Qustodio stated that YouTube use in that group saw a sharp offset to 36.9%; however, data regarding whether users were logged into accounts remains undisclosed.

A spokesperson for internet regulator eSafety Commissioner stated it was aware some teens under-16s remained on social media and continued to “actively engage” with the restricted platforms.

The company was "actively drawing on a range of insights to assess compliance," the spokesperson added.

The social media ban requires the tech giants, including Meta, Google, YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok to ban access of platforms to under-16s kids.

