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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Is Iran targeting 11 US cities? The ‘Target List’ hoax explained

Mojtaba Khamenei is ‘wounded and likely disfigured’ in strikes, claim US Defense Secretary

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Is Iran targeting 11 US cities? The ‘Target List’ hoax explained
Is Iran targeting 11 US cities? The ‘Target List’ hoax explained

As of March 13, 2026, a viral hoax has flooded Instagram and TikTok with a “target list” of 11 US cities claiming to be released by Iran for imminent missile strikes.

Experts have quickly debunked this confirming the graphics are actually recycled nuclear vulnerability maps from 2024.

Despite the lack of evidence, the viral posts garnered millions of views fueling public panic during the high-stakes military intervention in Iran.

However, regardless of the rumours, the situation remains tense as the US Central Command confirmed the death of six crew members today after a refueling tanker crashed in western Iraq.

Mojtaba Khamenei is ‘wounded and likely disfigured’ in strikes, claim US Defense Secretary
Mojtaba Khamenei is ‘wounded and likely disfigured’ in strikes, claim US Defense Secretary

Official clarified the crash was not caused by enemy fire.

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparked a heated debate regarding Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, claiming he is “wounded and likely disfigured” following recent air strikes.

Despite these claims, Khamenei released an official address yesterday through a state media, declaring “attacks on Israel and US military assets and infrastructure in the Middle East will continue” until all foreign bases are closed.

With the Strait of Hormuz blocked, experts warn this conflict is causing the “largest supply disruption in the history of oil markets.”

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