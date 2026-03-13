News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Iran conflict taking over American streets: NYC and Texas attacks spark US security alert

The risk of retaliatory violence in the US is rising amid the conflict with Iran

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Iran conflict taking over American streets: NYC and Texas attacks spark US security alert
Iran conflict taking over American streets: NYC and Texas attacks spark US security alert

A wave of violent attacks on American streets following the outbreak of war with Iran has triggered a nationwide security alert.

A shooting incident occurred in Austin, Texas, where the attacker wore a sweatshirt reading “Property of Allah” and an Iranian flag shirt highlighting the shift from external conflict to domestic soft targets.

The violence intensified as the residence of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani was targeted by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during a protest.

The risk of retaliatory violence in the US is rising amid the conflict with Iran
The risk of retaliatory violence in the US is rising amid the conflict with Iran

One investigator stated that the attack was “influenced by extremist propaganda” linked to the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran.

Security forces expressed concern about the “lone actor” becoming a major national security issue. Federal officials issued a stern warning that as US pressure on Tehran increases, the risk of retaliatory violence at home rises.

One official noted, “Attackers often choose locations where security is limited but the potential impact is high.”

As the war rages abroad, law enforcement agencies remain on high alert, urging citizens to remain on guard as the “red lines” of the conflict continue to blur.

Dubai International Financial Centre explosion near Burj Khalifa amid regional war
Dubai International Financial Centre explosion near Burj Khalifa amid regional war
Australia faces huge challenge after imposing under 16 TikTok, Snapchat ban
Australia faces huge challenge after imposing under 16 TikTok, Snapchat ban
Temple Israel West Bloomfield attack: FBI probes links to Iran conflict
Temple Israel West Bloomfield attack: FBI probes links to Iran conflict
US military confirms 4 dead after KC-135 refuelling plane crashes in Iraq
US military confirms 4 dead after KC-135 refuelling plane crashes in Iraq
Hollywood under threat? Oscars ramp up security amid US-Iran war
Hollywood under threat? Oscars ramp up security amid US-Iran war
Trump makes shocking Iran claims in new threat, criticizes New York Times coverage
Trump makes shocking Iran claims in new threat, criticizes New York Times coverage
Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'
Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'
Lebanon-born Ayman Mohamad Ghazali named suspect in Temple Israel attack
Lebanon-born Ayman Mohamad Ghazali named suspect in Temple Israel attack
KC-135: US Air Force refuelling aircraft crashes down in western Iraq
KC-135: US Air Force refuelling aircraft crashes down in western Iraq
Ayatollah Khamenei's wife alive? State media gives shocking update days after confirming her death
Ayatollah Khamenei's wife alive? State media gives shocking update days after confirming her death
British tourist arrested in Dubai for filming Iranian missiles
British tourist arrested in Dubai for filming Iranian missiles
Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei: Close US bases or face attack
Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei: Close US bases or face attack

Popular News

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie continue to benefit from Andrew’s smart deal with King Charles

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie continue to benefit from Andrew’s smart deal with King Charles
48 minutes ago
Google Maps introduces major redesign update in years

Google Maps introduces major redesign update in years
an hour ago
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to exit after 18 years at company

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to exit after 18 years at company
2 hours ago