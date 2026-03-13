Iran conflict taking over American streets: NYC and Texas attacks spark US security alert

A wave of violent attacks on American streets following the outbreak of war with Iran has triggered a nationwide security alert.
A shooting incident occurred in Austin, Texas, where the attacker wore a sweatshirt reading “Property of Allah” and an Iranian flag shirt highlighting the shift from external conflict to domestic soft targets.
The violence intensified as the residence of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani was targeted by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during a protest.
One investigator stated that the attack was “influenced by extremist propaganda” linked to the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran.
Security forces expressed concern about the “lone actor” becoming a major national security issue. Federal officials issued a stern warning that as US pressure on Tehran increases, the risk of retaliatory violence at home rises.
One official noted, “Attackers often choose locations where security is limited but the potential impact is high.”
As the war rages abroad, law enforcement agencies remain on high alert, urging citizens to remain on guard as the “red lines” of the conflict continue to blur.