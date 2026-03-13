Is F1 canceling Saudi Arabia & Bahrain GPs: 2026 season reduced to 22 races

No one knew that the strikes on Iran would turn into a regional conflict taking over the sports world as Formula 1 is set to cancel Grands Prix in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain following drone attacks and missile strikes in the region.
Reports suggest that an official statement for the announcement is expected within the next 48 hours.
The cancellation would reduce the 2026 season from 24 to 22 races. Because these events were scheduled for April 12 and April 19, their removal creates a massive five-week gap between the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29 and the Miami Grand Prix in May.
According to some industry sources, the delay in the news resulted from the financial standoff as “the crucial question is who will cancel the Grand Prix” due to millions in logistical costs and hosting fees.
The WEC statement signified the security concerns, noting “The safety and security of competitors, personnel and fans remain of the utmost importance.”
So far, no official statement has been released by F1 and FIA but insiders expect the race to simply be dropped rather than replaced.