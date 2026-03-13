Blasts strike Tehran’s Al-Quds day rally amid escalating US-Israeli strikes

News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Several powerful explosions occurred around the al-Quds Day march in Tehran, Iran, where thousands of Iranians gathered together in solidarity with Palestinians, as war between US-Israel and Iran enters its 14th day.

A large midday explosion on Friday rocked a Tehran square packed with large crowds who participated in the rally for the annual event, as per Iranian state media.

The blast came shortly after Israel had threatened people to clear the area because it planned a strike.

The state media outlet confirmed the death of one woman from shrapnel as a result of a joint US-Israeli airstrike. Other details regarding the woman remain under wraps.

According to Al-Jazeera, the air strike occurred metres away from a gathering of protesters in Tehran.

Though the exact location where the attack occurred or any details regarding casualties remain unknown till yet.

Crowds turned out in Tehran and other cities across the country, despite ongoing US and Israeli strikes in the region during the commemoration, state media reported.

During the rally, demonstrators chanted “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” while proudly and fearlessly carrying Iranian flags and images of Palestinian fighters.

What is Al-Quads?

Al-Quds Day is an annual, international day, marked on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan every year to show support for the oppressed Palestinians.

For those unaware, nearly 1,444 people have been killed and 18,551 injured by US-Israeli attacks on Iran since the start of war on February 28, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

