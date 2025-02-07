'Selfless' son donates kidney and bone marrow to give dad second life

Examples of selflessness are hard to find in today’s world.
However, there are still some people in the world who think of others before themselves.
One such example has been set by a son, Joshua Andrew who saved his father’s life twice by donating bone marrow and then a kidney.
As per BBC, Joshua was in Australia when he received a call from his family informing him that his father David was experiencing a decline in kidney function.
In response, Joshua decided to donate one of his kidneys to save his father’s life.
His father had developed chronic kidney disease due to the chemotherapy he received 10 years ago for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Joshua had previously donated bone marrow to aid in David’s cancer treatment.
Fortunately, Joshua, 23, and David, 57, have compatible immune systems, making Joshua’s kidney a perfect match for his father.
After undergoing their surgeries last week at the Royal Free Hospital, both father and son are now recovering at home.
Joshua said, “The main thing was that I knew I wanted to help my dad. The nursing and surgery team at the Royal Free Hospital talked through every aspect of what was about to happen."
On the other hand, Joshua’s mother expressed her deep pride for her son for his selfless decision.