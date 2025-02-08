Meghan Markle to support Prince Harry at Invictus Games amid ‘split’ rumors

Meghan Markle is set to reunite with Prince Harry at the upcoming Invictus Games to show her support amid ongoing speculation about their relationship,
As per PEOPLE, the Duchess of Sussex will mark her attendance at the Invictus Games's 2025 competition in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.
The international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel is set to begin on Saturday, February 8 and runs until Sunday, February 16.
The onlooker shared the thoughts on the Duchess attending the event, noting, "I think it’s great that she’s coming. There is a lot of speculation about them and their marriage, but this reinforces one thing to me, at least — there is no separation. It looks like they present a united front when it comes to matters they both care about."
Notably, it will be the first official appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their tour of Colombia in August.
Following the Colombia visit, in January, they were seen together at the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California, contributing to the distribution of food and supplies for those affected by the Eaton Fire.
To note, the recent appearance came amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relationship faced high scrutiny as they did not make public appearances together.