Royal

Meghan Markle to support Prince Harry at Invictus Games amid ‘split’ rumors

The Duchess of Sussex will mark her attendance at the Invictus Games's 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Meghan Markle to support Prince Harry at Invictus Games amid ‘split’ rumors
Meghan Markle to support Prince Harry at Invictus Games amid ‘split’ rumors

Meghan Markle is set to reunite with Prince Harry at the upcoming Invictus Games to show her support amid ongoing speculation about their relationship,

As per PEOPLE, the Duchess of Sussex will mark her attendance at the Invictus Games's 2025 competition in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

The international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel is set to begin on Saturday, February 8 and runs until Sunday, February 16.

The onlooker shared the thoughts on the Duchess attending the event, noting, "I think it’s great that she’s coming. There is a lot of speculation about them and their marriage, but this reinforces one thing to me, at least — there is no separation. It looks like they present a united front when it comes to matters they both care about."

Notably, it will be the first official appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their tour of Colombia in August.

Following the Colombia visit, in January, they were seen together at the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California, contributing to the distribution of food and supplies for those affected by the Eaton Fire.

To note, the recent appearance came amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relationship faced high scrutiny as they did not make public appearances together.

Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery

Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension

Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary

Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary
Princess Eugenie enjoys glamorous outing after Prince Andrew suffers big blow
Princess Eugenie enjoys glamorous outing after Prince Andrew suffers big blow
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ met Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lilibet?
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ met Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lilibet?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make emotional plea ahead of Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make emotional plea ahead of Invictus Games
Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip welcome first baby girl
Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip welcome first baby girl
Prince Nikolaos of Greece ties knot again months after Princess Tatiana divorce
Prince Nikolaos of Greece ties knot again months after Princess Tatiana divorce
King Charles gives new setback to Prince Andrew amid Duke’s recent controversies
King Charles gives new setback to Prince Andrew amid Duke’s recent controversies
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip baby’s due date REVEALED
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip baby’s due date REVEALED
Prince Harry receives brutal warning before leaving US with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry receives brutal warning before leaving US with Meghan Markle
Prince Christian receives new role after King Frederik leaves Denmark
Prince Christian receives new role after King Frederik leaves Denmark
Prince Andrew hit with huge claims as major lawsuit looms
Prince Andrew hit with huge claims as major lawsuit looms
Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision
Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision
Will Kate Middleton attend BAFTA Film Awards 2025?
Will Kate Middleton attend BAFTA Film Awards 2025?