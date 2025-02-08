Royal

Princess Eugenie enjoys glamorous outing after Prince Andrew suffers big blow

Princess Eugenie stepped out for a fancy date night with her friends after Prince Andrew's recent setback

Princess Eugenie made a glamorous first appearance after her dad Prince Andrew dealt a fresh heartbreak.

The Princess of York enjoyed a fancy dinner date with her friends at London's A-list hotspot Chiltern Firehouse on Friday morning.

As reported by GB, Eugenie was a sight to behold as she was spotted stepping out of the expensive eatery with her gal pals.

The 34-year-old opted for a tan-coloured overcoat, which she paired with a white button-up blouse embellished with a lace detailing along the hem.

Eugenie added a few inches to her frame in pointed black heeled boots, and drama to her look with a small velvet bag.

She swept her dark tresses into a stylish low bun, and accentuated her fit with gold diamond earrings.

This outing marks Eugenie's second high profile appearance in one week following the birth of her niece, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli's birth last month.

Just hours before Eugenie's outing her father Prince Andrew suffered a huge blow as the only secondary school on St Helena, opened in 1989, cut ties with the disgraced duke.

As per the reports, the school received Buckingham Palace's approval to change its name due to "recent public controversy" and "negative media coverage."

The headteacher of the secondary school, Phil Toal, said, "While we respect history, we must also be mindful of how past associations impact the present and future."

The new name will be implemented in September 2025.

