Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Critics Choice Award win after skipping ceremony

Ryan Reynolds skipped ceremony despite winning Best Comedy film for 'Deadpool And Wolverine'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Critics Choice Award win after skipping ceremony
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Critics Choice Award win after skipping ceremony 

Ryan Reynolds is celebrating his Critics Choice Awards win despite skipping the ceremony!

The actor, who is virtually vanished from the spotlight these days amid his wife Blake Lively’s legal issues, was also absent from the ceremony on Friday, despite his film Deadpool And Wolverine tying with A Real Pain for Best Comedy film.

However, Reynolds later took to his Instagram account to celebrate the win.

“Zing! Thanks @criticschoice — whole team @deadpoolmovie is thrilled,” he wrote in the caption.

Reynolds further added, “But wait a minute. Swipe. Huge congrats to @arealpainfilm.”


The Free Guy actor’s absence from the awards ceremony is not surprising, with Lively also skipping the Super Bowl LIX event with friend Taylor Swift, given the intense media scrutiny surrounding their legal battle.

To note, Blake Lively is currently locked in a bitter battle with her former It Ends with Us costar Baldoni whom she accused of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her in a bombshell lawsuit last year.

Justtin Baldoni is now countersuing both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400 million.

Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery

Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension

Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary

Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension
Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller ‘Day Drinker’
Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller ‘Day Drinker’
Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion
Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion
Critics Choice Awards: Zoe Saldaña wins big, calls out critics in acceptance speech
Critics Choice Awards: Zoe Saldaña wins big, calls out critics in acceptance speech
Cameron Diaz reveals surprising change in Hollywood during her 11-years hiatus
Cameron Diaz reveals surprising change in Hollywood during her 11-years hiatus
Pete Davidson makes candid confession about his 'dumbest' tattoos
Pete Davidson makes candid confession about his 'dumbest' tattoos
Bradley Cooper starts exciting new venture ahead of Super Bowl event
Bradley Cooper starts exciting new venture ahead of Super Bowl event
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ wins Critics Choice Award
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ wins Critics Choice Award
Kim Kardashian distances from Kanye West after his ‘unsettling’ online outburst
Kim Kardashian distances from Kanye West after his ‘unsettling’ online outburst
Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED