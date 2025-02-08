Ryan Reynolds reacts to Critics Choice Award win after skipping ceremony 

Ryan Reynolds is celebrating his Critics Choice Awards win despite skipping the ceremony!
The actor, who is virtually vanished from the spotlight these days amid his wife Blake Lively’s legal issues, was also absent from the ceremony on Friday, despite his film Deadpool And Wolverine tying with A Real Pain for Best Comedy film.
However, Reynolds later took to his Instagram account to celebrate the win.
“Zing! Thanks @criticschoice — whole team @deadpoolmovie is thrilled,” he wrote in the caption.
Reynolds further added, “But wait a minute. Swipe. Huge congrats to @arealpainfilm.”
The Free Guy actor’s absence from the awards ceremony is not surprising, with Lively also skipping the Super Bowl LIX event with friend Taylor Swift, given the intense media scrutiny surrounding their legal battle.
To note, Blake Lively is currently locked in a bitter battle with her former It Ends with Us costar Baldoni whom she accused of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her in a bombshell lawsuit last year.
Justtin Baldoni is now countersuing both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400 million.