Mawra Hocan's wedding dress costs BOMB amount

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5, 2025 at Lahore's historic Shahi Qila

  • February 08, 2025
Mawra Hocane’s Nikkah outfit carried an astonishing price tag of PKR 1.95 million (19.5 lakh) incorporating her husband's family heirlooms. 

The Sabaat actress, who tied the knot on February 5, 2025 with her co-actor Ameer Gilani, made headlines for her minimal yet stunning bridal ensemble.

For her big day, Mawra opted to wear an exquisite pastel-toned ensemble by  Rano’s Heirlooms, an ode to her mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law.

Her outfit featured a mini green dupatta that was draped gracefully, from Ameer mother’s own wedding dress.

However, the real highlight was the lehenga’s border, adorned with a vibrant Jamuni (purple) and deep pink ‘chatta patti’ that added perfect pop to her look.

Next, the newlywed’s subtle makeup and timeless jewel pieces from her grand-mother in-law’s collection made her exude effortless glow.

Though the outfit looked pretty simple, it’s price tag held a hefty meaning.

To note, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani, one of the most adored on-screen pairs in Pakistani showbiz, often sparked speculation about their real-life romance.

For the unversed, a few days back the couple clarified dating speculations with a surprise wedding announcement leaving fans in awe on social media. 

