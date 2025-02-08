Sci-Tech

February’s Snow Moon to grace sky with stunning twist next week

To get the best view of the full moon rising, find a high place or an area with a clear view of the eastern horizon

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
February’s Snow Moon to grace sky with stunning twist next week
February’s Snow Moon to grace sky with stunning twist next week     

Sky gazers are in for a stunning treat of Snow Moon which will rise in the east with an orange glow.

This event is going to be more special as the moon rises higher, a bright star or planet appears near it.

It will be in the Leo constellation, positioned above the bright star Regulus.

Regulus is the brightest star in the Leo constellation, about 79 light-years away from Earth. It is one of the brightest stars in the night sky.

It is called the “Heart of the Lion” because of its position in Leo, but its name Regulus means “Little King.”

The moon will be fully illuminated at 8:53 a.m. EST on February 12, but the best time to see it will be at dusk when it rises in your location.

The moon will also look bright and almost full on February 11 and 13.

Best ways to watch the Snow Moon rise:

To get the best view of the full moon rising, find a high place or an area with a clear view of the eastern horizon.

Although the full moon, can be seen without special equipment, a telescope or binoculars can offer a closer look at the moon’s surface features.

Upcoming full moon:

The next full moon, called the Worm Moon, will rise on March 14. On the night before, there will be a total lunar eclipse as the moon moves into Earth’s umbral shadow.

Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery

Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension

Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary

Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary
NASA’s new warning raises risk of asteroid 2024 YR hitting Earth
NASA’s new warning raises risk of asteroid 2024 YR hitting Earth
WhatsApp’s new update makes event planning more flexible
WhatsApp’s new update makes event planning more flexible
Bill Gates shares Steve Jobs' shocking advice on Microsoft designs
Bill Gates shares Steve Jobs' shocking advice on Microsoft designs
January heat record raises fears: Scientists warn of 'dangerous climate breakdown’
January heat record raises fears: Scientists warn of 'dangerous climate breakdown’
World's first Kangaroo embryo using IVF born in Australia
World's first Kangaroo embryo using IVF born in Australia
Two easy ways to sign PDF documents on your phones
Two easy ways to sign PDF documents on your phones
Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery
Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery
Bill Gates opens up about his relationship with Paula Hurd
Bill Gates opens up about his relationship with Paula Hurd
DeepSeek under fire: South Korean, Indian ministries ban AI chatbots
DeepSeek under fire: South Korean, Indian ministries ban AI chatbots
These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted
These 4 screen-time myths for children need to be busted
AI could help in breast cancer diagnosis in women amid radiologists shortage
AI could help in breast cancer diagnosis in women amid radiologists shortage
Google app update brings new personalization options to search widget
Google app update brings new personalization options to search widget