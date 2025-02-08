February’s Snow Moon to grace sky with stunning twist next week     

Sky gazers are in for a stunning treat of Snow Moon which will rise in the east with an orange glow.
This event is going to be more special as the moon rises higher, a bright star or planet appears near it.
It will be in the Leo constellation, positioned above the bright star Regulus.
Regulus is the brightest star in the Leo constellation, about 79 light-years away from Earth. It is one of the brightest stars in the night sky.
It is called the “Heart of the Lion” because of its position in Leo, but its name Regulus means “Little King.”
The moon will be fully illuminated at 8:53 a.m. EST on February 12, but the best time to see it will be at dusk when it rises in your location.
The moon will also look bright and almost full on February 11 and 13.
Best ways to watch the Snow Moon rise:
To get the best view of the full moon rising, find a high place or an area with a clear view of the eastern horizon.
Although the full moon, can be seen without special equipment, a telescope or binoculars can offer a closer look at the moon’s surface features.
Upcoming full moon:
The next full moon, called the Worm Moon, will rise on March 14. On the night before, there will be a total lunar eclipse as the moon moves into Earth’s umbral shadow.