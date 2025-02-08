Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'

President Donald Trump has announced plans to appoint himself as Chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on February 07, the 47th US president announced the replacement at the national cultural center a
“At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN,” Trump wrote, borrowing from his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.
“I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!” he continued.
In his post, Trump appeared to use "drag shows specifically targeting our youth" that were held at the Kennedy Centre the previous year as justification for the decision.
“THIS WILL STOP,” Trump wrote.
He concluded, “The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”
To note, after Trump’s decision the Kennedy Center’s official website reported an increase in traffic, causing users to be redirected.