Jennifer Garner’s special gift to church miraculously saved after LA fire

Jennifer Garner is writing a delightful note after her special gift to family church miraculously found amid the ruins!
The Elektra starlet took to Instagram on Friday, February 7, and shared a slew of “before and after” snaps of the church that had long been attended by her family.
In the first slide of the carousel was a snap of a mug, which Garner gifted to the church during the holidays. The background of the photo featured ruins of the church’s building.
“A little moment of light and hope to end the week,” she penned, beginning her caption.
She added, “I sent the pastor and music director of my family’s church mugs at the holidays. A couple of weeks later, our church, along with the beautiful town surrounding it, was gone.”
Writing further, she revealed, “Ross and Zach sifted through the rubble of the church this week, looking for, well, anything. Imagine my surprise when I opened this photo—with a note ‘We found one thing.’”
Garner then prayed for the families and business owners and communities whose lives have turned upside down just a month ago.
“[My prayers] extend to all of you to enjoy health, safety, and your own moments of light and hope this weekend,” the 13 Going on 30 actress concluded.
Several of Jennifer Garner’s closed ones and fans dropped their heartfelt thoughts and comments for the actress and joined her in the prayers for all those who are suffering due to the Los Angeles wildfire destruction.