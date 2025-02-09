Entertainment

Selena Gomez enjoys fun-filled Disneyland date with fiancé Benny Blanco

  • by Web Desk
  • February 09, 2025
Selena Gomez is enjoying some down time with her fiancé Benny Blanco!

The newly-engaged couple were spotted having the best time of their lives at Disneyland on Friday.

The loved-up couple, who recently got engaged, couldn't hide their excitement as they strolled through the crowded amusement park, arm-in-arm.

During the fun-filled outing, Gomez couldn't hide her excitement as she strolled through the crowded amusement park, arm-in-arm with Blanco.

The Only Murders in the Building star opted for a stylish yet casual look as she donned a pair of denim jeans, a long black coat, and black boots with chunky soles.

She completed her outing look with a black cross-body purse while allowing her brunette locks a pair of black boots with chunky soles.

Meanwhile, Blanco wore patterned trousers with a light blue button up and jacket on top.

Gomez, who has been flaunting her diamond sparkler since announcing engagement in December last year, was once again seen flashing the ring during the Disneyland trip.

The Disneyland trip comes after Selena Gomez faced backlash for her recent tearful deportation video.

