Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso make stylish arrival in Sydney with their baby

Henry Cavill made a suave arrival in Sydney, turning heads as he stepped off the plane with his fiancée, Natalie Viscuso, and their rarely-seen baby.
The Man of Steel star rocked the all-black ensemble, which he paired with a fitted button-up shirt and relaxed trousers.
He added a classic vintage look by accessorizing with a $275 Camilo Classic Panama hat and a sleek pair of aviator sunglasses.
Cavil showcased his travel look by carrying a luxurious $259 Mark & Graham leather tote bag in burnt orange.
His rugged watch and neatly styled hair beneath the Panama hat added to his sophisticated look.
On the other hand, Natalie exuded elegance while descending the plane’s steps, she maintained a balance between her travel look and comfort
Donning a black maxi dress which she paired it with a chic camel-toned coat draped over her shoulders.
To note, Cavill and Viscuso are currently dating after they went public with their relationship in April 2021.
The couple, reportedly engaged, but they did not open up on their wedding plans.
Cavill and Viscuso announced that they were expecting their first child together back in April.