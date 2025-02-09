Sci-Tech

PlayStation network restored after longest outage with surprising bonus

The outage prevented players from accessing online features of games like Fortnite, Call of Duty and Marvel Rivals

  February 09, 2025
The PlayStation Network, which had been down for several hours starting on Friday evening, is now back online.

PlayStation announced that the network had been “fully recovered” and also apologized for the disruption.

As per BBC, they did not reveal the cause of the issue.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) PlayStation said, "Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience.”

The statement added, “All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service."

The outage prevented players from accessing online features of games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto and Marvel Rivals.

It also led to issues with verifying licenses for single-player games, even when they were played online.

The outage caused frustrations for thousands of gamers around the world, especially among PS5 and PS4 gamers.

As per the outlet, the outage took place during a crucial weekend for the gaming industry.

The outage was among the longest the platform has experienced.

As per the reports, Sony has also offered an extra 5 days of service to all PS Plus subscribers as compensation for the issue.

