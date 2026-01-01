Jennie reflects on reunion with BLACKPINK for Deadline World Tour

BLACKPINK member Jennie has opened up about her experience of reuniting with the band after 3 years for Deadline World Tour.
During a chat with an American fashion magazine V Magazine, published on December 31, the K-pop singer reflect on returning to stage after a long time.
She said, “We weren’t exactly scared, but we didn’t know what it would feel like to return to group activities and go on tour after three years. Being able to include different kinds of music in the setlist through both solo and group performances was really fun. Standing on stage together again felt similar to coming back home.”
Jennie added, “I’m excited for this new chapter to open. Not because I’m turning 30, but because I have so many things planned. I feel like I lived my 20s with passion and love.”
While recalling her early career days, the musician noted, “I can’t believe I’m still saying this. I felt this way even before releasing my first album [Ruby], but I still feel like a baby taking my first steps into the world.”
On the work front, Jennie released debut solo album Ruby last month.