Elon Musk kicks off new year with $100 million charity donation

The tech billionaire Elon Musk kicked off the new year by donating nearly $100 million worth of Tesla shares to charity, as per the recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The filing announced that the SpaceX CEO transferred nearly 210,000 shares to undisclosed charitable organisations as part of his year-end tax planning.
Neither Musk nor Tesla has issued an official comment on the donation.
While the names of the recipient charities remain under wraps.
Furthermore, the SEC document mentioned that organisations are not currently planning to sell those shares.
Although the amount is substantial, it only represents a small portion of Musk’s massive net worth.
As per Forbes’ latest report, the Tesla owner Elon Musk has clinched the title of world’s richest person, with a net worth of $600 billion.
This act of generosity by Elon Musk comes at a time when he expressed his desire to gain greater control over Tesla.
He repeatedly stated that he does not currently hold enough voting power in the electric vehicle company to comfortably expand its artificial intelligence and robotics initiatives.
Notably, it‘s not the first time Musk stepped forward in charitable contributions. Previously, he donated billions of dollars’ worth of Tesla stock, the maximum portion of it was associated with the Musk Foundation.
The move comes ahead of an essential period, which is likely to announce its annual sales figures soon amid mixed global performance.