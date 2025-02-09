Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry kicked off opening ceremony of Invictus Games at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver-Whistler

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s adorable moment got caught in pal’s camera.

On Saturday, Nelly Furtado posted a clip from the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games.

In the viral clip, she can be seen striking a pose with the Duchess of Sussex backstage at the Opening Ceremony.

Both of them got surprised with Harry made a short cameo in the clip.

Nelly captioned the Instagram post, "They’re beautiful , that’s for sure @meghan @weareinvictusgames.”

Meghan, 43, made some playful faces in the footage as the Grammy Award winner held the camera.

They were shocked when Harry, 40, suddenly walked behind and made a serious face, which made them laugh.

Moreover, King Charles’ youngest son also delivered a speech during the event.

He said, "In this moment of difficulty and division in many parts of the world, we gather here in Vancouver in a spirit of unity. We represent 23 nations. Speak many different languages and reflect the full breadth of the world’s religions and faiths.”

The Duke of Sussex added, “Beyond any differences, here at the Invictus Games, we are grounded in mutual respect, competing fiercely but believing in one another, supporting one another and rooting for one another."

Notably, over 500 athletes from 23 countries attended the event.

